LAKE DELTON — Habitat for Humanity of Wisconsin River Area will have Mary Kolar, secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs, as its guest for a Veterans Build Day on the National Day of Service and Remembrance.
The event is open to the public for a special ceremony of remembrance at 9 a.m. next Wednesday at the Habitat build site, 234 West Lake Ave., Lake Delton. Honored guests include Lake Delton Fire Chief Darren Jorgenson and representatives of VFW Post 1707, Portage. Following the ceremony, veterans are invited to work alongside Kolar at the Habitat build.
Those interested in volunteering should call 608-448-2888 or visit hfhwisconsinriver.org.
