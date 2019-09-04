Habitat for Humanity to host Veterans Build on Sept. 11
Habitat for Humanity of Wisconsin River Area will have Mary M. Kolar, secretary-designee of the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs as their guest for a Veterans Build Day on the National Day of Service and Remembrance.
The event is open to the public for a special ceremony of remembrance at 9 a.m. Sept. 11 at the Habitat build site, 234 West Lake Ave., Lake Delton. Honored guests include Chief Darren Jorgenson of the Lake Delton Fire Department and representatives of VFW Post 1707, Portage. Following the ceremony, veterans are invited to work alongside secretary Kolar at the Habitat build.
For volunteers, call 608-448-2888, or visit hfhwisconsinriver.org.
