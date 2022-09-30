Habitat hosts homeownership session

Habitat for Humanity of Washington and Dodge Counties will host an information session on its Homeownership Program from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11 at the Juneau Public Library, 250 N Fairfield Ave.

Habitat for Humanity is accepting applications for two homes in Juneau at 508 and 520 S. Main St. Construction began in May and are expected to be done by spring 2023, and need qualified families from Dodge County.

No registration or fees are involved. In unable to attend, but would like information, contact Carly Gloff, director of family and volunteer Services, at 262-706-5484 or volunteer@hfhwashco.org.

For more information, visit hfhwashco.org.