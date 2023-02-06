Habitat for Humanity will host a Volunteer Financial Coaches Training Workshop from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 4, snow day, March 11, at the Baraboo Area Chamber of Commerce, 600 W. Chestnut St., Baraboo.

Habitat’s Home Buyers Program, for people interested in becoming a homeowner, and its Volunteer Financial Coaches Training Workshop will help those people who need some guidance to improve their credit and help them become financially stable through repairing credit, setting goals, and developing a plan. The focus is to provide them with the tools to go after their dreams, be debt free, and become successful homeowners.

Community members and businesses throughout Sauk, Columbia, and Iowa counties - within the Wisconsin River Area Region - are joining Habitat to work together to coach individuals. They are looking for people who are caring and compassionate people, wanting to help others. The coaches will only need to meet with their client for about one hour a month for about six months.

To make a difference in the lives of others, call Lisa at 608-963-5795 by Feb. 22 to become a coach. Breakfast and lunch will be provided.