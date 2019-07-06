Habitat for Humanity of Wisconsin River Area has partnered with Art Connection to have an individual piece of donated art installed in a newly completed Habitat home. Nancy Peidelstein, the director of Art Connection, works closely with local artists to match the artist’s individual style and medium to the unique story of each Habitat family.
“Art is such a vital experience that enriches our lives in so many ways. It’s incredible for our organization to have this opportunity to partner with local artisans who will donate a unique creation to grace a family’s new home”, said Morgan Pfaff, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of Wisconsin River Area.
Baraboo artist Kyle Lane will present his sculpture for Habitat homeowner Andrea Jordan of Baraboo at 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, 540 White Spruce Ave., Baraboo.
For more information, call 608-448-2888 or visit hfhwisconsinriver.org.
