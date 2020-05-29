Habitat ReStores resume operations
The local Habitat for Humanity affiliate serving the Wisconsin River Area will reopen the Baraboo and Portage ReStores to the community on Tuesday.

The stores will have limited hours of operation from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Tuesdays-Saturdays and will limit the number of customers allowed in the store at one time. No-contact donation drop-offs will be accepted during business hours. Online purchases with curbside pick-up will also be available.

Habitat ReStores provide new and gently used building materials, furniture and appliances at affordable prices to the public. Proceeds are used to fund Habitat’s affordable housing programs.

For more information, call 608-356-0332, or visit hfhrestorewisconsinriver.org.

