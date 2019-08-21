Habitat for Humanity of Wisconsin River Area will host a repair project to help a valued community member.
“Betty Krueger has been a wonderful and giving member of our community through her many years of work in the school district,” said Morgan Pfaff, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Wisconsin River Area. “At 80 years young, she’s been proud to take care of her home by herself but recently fell from the ladder when she tried to paint the peaks of her home. So when she came to us and asked if Habitat volunteers could help, we were thrilled at the opportunity for the community to give back.”
On Tuesday and Wednesday, Habitat volunteers prepared for the project by trimming back trees and bushes and scraping and priming the house for painting. On Friday, Aug. 23, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. an Americorps group will join Habitat volunteers to begin painting the house. On Saturday, Aug. 24, from 1-3 p.m. Girls Scouts from Minnesota will help paint the fence behind the home and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, Americorps and Habitat volunteers will complete the project.
Volunteers can still sign up at hfhwisconsinriver.org or call 608-448-2888. Donations to offset material costs would also be appreciated.
