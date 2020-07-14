Hagenow awarded $1K scholarsip

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ashley Hagenow of Poynette, a student at the University of Minnesota majoring in agricultural communications and marketing with a minor in animal science, was awarded a $1,000 Maurice Core Scholarship from the National Dairy Shrine.

Hagenow has been very active in 4-H and FFA attending leadership conferences and participating in dairy judging and showing. She spent a year serving as the Wisconsin State FFA reporter. On campus she has been active in the Gopher Dairy Club, Midwest SAD, Agricultural Education, Communication & Marketing club, and National Agri-Marketing Association. She plans on a career as an editor or as a communications specialist.

The scholarships are given in honor of Maurice Core, long-time executive secretary of the American Jersey Cattle Association, and former executive director of the National Dairy Shrine, to freshman students working toward a degree in dairy/animal science or related majors and demonstrating growing leadership skills.

For more information, email info@dairyshrine.org or visit dairyshrine.org.