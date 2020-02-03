Hagenow earns 4-H leadership award

Sarah Hagenow, a member of the Arlington Prairie Producers 4-H Club and a student at Rio High School, was selected as the 2020 Columbia County 4-H Crowley Leadership Award recipient, according to a Jan. 28 press release. She received a commemorative engraved medallion and the chance to compete for state-level awards, including a partial scholarship to attend the National Dairy Conference and a $500 scholarship for continuing dairy education.

Hagenow was selected for her outstanding accomplishments in 4-H dairy project work, dairy project youth leadership, dairy judging accomplishments, and overall outstanding youth leadership in Columbia County’s 4-H program.

The James W. Crowley Dairy Management and Extension Fund sponsors this award program to honor his long time service.

Hagenow has participated in Columbia County 4-H for more than 10 years and is enrolled in the Dairy photography and rabbits 4-H programs. For more information, call 608-742-9685.