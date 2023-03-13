MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection releases the six top candidates to become the 76th Alice in Dairyland, according to a March 10 press release. The candidates are Ashley Hagenow, Poynette; Shannon Lamb, Dane; Lydia Luebke, Kiel; Jackie Rosenbush, Sarona; Charitee Seebecker, Mauston; and Jodie Weyland, Neenah.

Candidates completed an application and preliminary interview, will prepare for the three-day Alice in Dairyland Finals, scheduled for May 11-13 in Walworth County. The three-day process includes agribusiness tours, media interviews, an impromptu question and answer session, individual interviews, and candidate presentations. The selection of the 76th Alice in Dairyland will be announced live during the program at the conclusion of the finals on May 13 and her term begins on July 5.

Hagenow is a senior at the University of Minnesota and will graduate in May with a degree in agricultural communication and marketing with minors in animal science and agricultural and food business management. Growing up, she was very active in 4-H and FFA. During college she was involved in Agriculture Future of America, the National Agri-Marketing Association, the Gopher Dairy Club, and the University of Minnesota dairy challenge and dairy judging teams. She held internships throughout college, gaining experiences with CHS, Curious Plot marketing agency, CLUTCH marketing agency, Progressive Dairy, and World Dairy Expo.