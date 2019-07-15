Ashley Hagenow of Poynette has been selected as one of two recipients of the 2019 Marshall E. McCullough Scholarships given in memory of Marshall McCullough, the well-respected nutrition researcher and educator from Georgia.
Hagenow plans to use this $2,000 scholarship as she continues her education at the University of Minnesota, where she will major in agricultural communications and marketing with a minor in animal science. She has been very active in 4-H and FFA attending leadership conferences and participating in dairy judging and showing. She just completed serving as the Wisconsin State FFA reporter.
The annual National Dairy Shrine Scholarship & Awards Banquet will be held Oct. 3 in Madison. For more information, email info@dairyshrine.org or visit dairyshrine.org.
