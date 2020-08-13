Hale receives BDACT’s Kamps Award

Ashley Hale is the 2020 recipient of Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre’s Jerome H. Kamps Memorial Award, according to an Aug. 2 press release.
She has participated in 26 productions, on stage and behind the scenes, throughout her school years and offered her dance and choreography talents, volunteered as an usher, and worked on several stage, set, and sound crews. She was a featured dancer in BDACT’s 2019 high school musical, “Newsies,” choreographed Tell-A-Tale’s production of “Frozen Jr.,” and performed in the theater’s summer musical, “Annie.” She will study communications at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
To qualify for the $500 annual award, the recipient must be a graduating senior from Beaver Dam High School, Wayland Academy, or a high school from the surrounding area, who is pursuing post graduation education. The award is in memory of Jerome H. Kamps, a co-founder and charter member of BDACT and a dedicated art teacher at the Beaver Dam High School for 34 years.
