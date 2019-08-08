Hall-of-fame bat donated

The Juneau Lions Club donated a limited-edition, hall-of-fame bat to the Juneau Historical Society on Aug. 1, in honor of Juneau’s Major League Hall of Famer Adrian “Addie” Joss. Joss, to whom a state historical marker has been erected in front of the Juneau Community Center, pitched for Cleveland early in the 20th Century and was inducted into the hall of fame on Aug. 7, 1978, along with former Milwaukee Brave Ed Mathews and major-league baseball executive Larry MacPhail. Pictured, from left, are William Kunz and Bernice Kunz, Ed Krause, Bob Henken.
