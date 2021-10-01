 Skip to main content
Halloween activities offered at Red Ridge Ranch
Halloween activities offered at Red Ridge Ranch

Red Ridge Ranch, W4881 Highway 82, Mauston, will host Halloween activities from, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Oct. 31.

There will be pumpkin painting, inflatable moon walk, corn maze, hay maze, petting zoo and tractor drawn hayrides at $15 per person; and a campfire, weather permitting.

On Fridays and Saturdays through October, Haunted Hay rides will be offered from 7-10 p.m. at $20 per person.

An assortment of pumpkins, corn stalks and straw bales available for sale.

Horseback riding offered daily, check website for hours of operation. For more information, call 608-847-2273 or visit redridgeranch.com.

