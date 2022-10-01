Halloween activities offered at Red Ridge Ranch

Red Ridge Ranch, W4881 Highway 82, Mauston, will host Halloween activities from, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Oct. 31.

There will be pumpkin painting, inflatable moon walk, hay maze, petting zoo and tractor drawn hayrides; and a campfire, weather permitting.

On Fridays and Saturdays through October, Haunted Hay rides will be offered from 7-10 p.m. at $20 per person.

An assortment of pumpkins, corn stalks and straw bales available for sale.

Horseback riding offered daily, check website for hours of operation. For more information, call 608-847-2273 or visit redridgeranch.com.