Halloween event set at Marsh Haven
WAUPUN — Have a howling good time at the annual Monsters on the Marsh event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, at Marsh Haven Nature Center, W10145 Highway 49, Waupun. This family-friendly event will be held rain or shine.
Dress in costume for trick-or-treating, make Halloween-themed crafts, collect a prize on the Woodland scavenger hunt, tour the museum exhibits and play Marsh Haven bingo, and walk through the haunted woods. For a small fee decorate an owl cupcake, fish for prizes at the fish pond, and have lunch in the snack area. There will be a “Creatures of the Night” live animal program at 1 p.m. in the Respect Our Earth Theater.
Admission is $3 for adults and $2 for children or join Marsh Haven Nature Center with a $35 family membership, which includes free admission for the rest of 2019 and all of the 2020 season. For more information, visit marshhaven.org or call 920-318-9518.
