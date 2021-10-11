 Skip to main content
Halloween Hike & Pumpkin Carving Contest at Devil's Lake
Halloween Hike & Pumpkin Carving Contest at Devil's Lake

The Friends of Devil’s Lake and Wisconsin DNR will host a Halloween Hike & Pumpkin Carving Contest on Saturday, Oct. 23 at Devil’s Lake State Park, S5975 Park Road, Baraboo.

Pumpkin carving contest from 3-5:30 p.m., open to all ages, at North Shore between the Chateau and Visitor’s Center. All supplies provided, including pumpkins. Four contest categories by age, 0-5, 6-11, 12-17 and 18 and older. The prizes will be a park sticker for the adults and $25 Culver's gift cards for the kids.

From 6-8:30 p.m. there will be a one-mile torch-lit hike; campfire, make s’mores, treats available at the Chateau; learn about snakes and a craft; pick up snake trivia game cards at the Rock Elm Shelter before the hike and stop at the Selfie-Station.

Park sticker required. For more information, email info@friendsofdevilslake.org or visit friendsofdevilslake.org.

