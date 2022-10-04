Halloween Mystery Candlelight Hike planned

The Friends of Mirror Lake will host a Halloween Mystery Candlelight Hike from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at Mirror Lake State Park, Parks Beach Area, E10320 Fern Dell Road, Baraboo.
While taking a self-guided hike in the woods on the trails lit by torch light use your detective skills to guess who the mystery guest will be at the amphitheater. There will be four clue boxes along the path.
Before or after the hike, spend time by the campfire with hot chocolate and sweet treats.
The event is free but a park vehicle sticker required. For more information, call 608-254-2333, visit friendsofmirrorlake.org or email friendsofmlsp@gmail.com.