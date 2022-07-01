Halsted House on historic tour

The 2022 Baraboo Tour of Historic Homes will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 23. The tour will feature five private historic homes.
Advance tickets are $15 for non-members, $13 for members. Day of tour tickets, $17 and $15, respectively; available at Corner Drug, the Sauk County History Center, Baraboo Visitors Center, Reedsburg Area Chamber of Commerce and at saukcountyhistory.org. For online orders, tickets will be held at a will-call table for day of tour pick up at Van Orden Mansion, 531 Fourth Ave., Baraboo. Tickets will not be mailed. Addresses for the historic homes will be printed on the tickets. Start the self-guided tour at any of the homes where a program with information will be handed out at the first home visited.
Built in 1898, for Herbert and Harriet Halsted, the house was designed by local architect Reuben McFarland in the Queen Anne Style. The house so impressed Al. and Lou Ringling that they had an exact copy built a few blocks away the next year.
For more information, contact the Sauk County Historical Society at 608-356-1001 or email history@saukcountyhistory.org.