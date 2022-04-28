Natalie Hamm of Pardeeville was initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines on April 26. For more information about Phi Kappa Phi, visit phikappaphi.org.
Hamm inducted in honor society
Related to this story
Most Popular
Improvements at Columbia County Shooting Range starting soon
Fischer is just shy of 1 ½-years-old, a lab/retriever mix brought in after being seen thrown from a vehicle. He has been undergoing treatment …
The city of Wisconsin Dells will celebrate Arbor Day by giving away river birch and white oak saplings from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. April 29 in f…
Porkfest planned for May 7
Applications for marriage licenses by Karen J. Gibson, Dodge County Clerk:
4-H hosts demonstration night
Sen. Joan Ballweg (R-Markesan) will host spring listening sessions throughout the 14th Senate District. Everyone is welcome to attend and shar…
The Carnegie-Schadde Memorial Public Library, 230 Fourth Ave., Baraboo, will host a groundbreaking ceremony for its expansion project today. F…
The city of Wisconsin Dells will hold a spring clean-up May 2-May 6. All items must be placed at curbside or in the alley where possible, by 7…