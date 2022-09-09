Handgun lanes now open at CC Shooting Range

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has completed the upgrades and repairs at the Columbia County Shooting Range, W6273 King Road, Poynette, and now the handgun range, including a bullet-catcher, is open to the public.

Improvements began earlier this summer after heavy rains triggered mudslides, damaging the area. The range now features 100- and 50-yard rifle ranges, 50-yard shotgun patterning range, increased sound mitigation, handgun range with bullet-catcher, updated shooting benches in the 100- and 50-yard rifle ranges.

The department remains committed to providing a safe, enjoyable range experience. This means it will continue to monitor, evaluate, and make necessary range modifications and improvements to ensure the public's safety while they recreate at DNR-managed ranges.