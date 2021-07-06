 Skip to main content
Handmade cards class offered
Handmade cards class offered

MAYVILLE — 

Mayville Public Library, 111 N Main St., will host a free card making class at 5 p.m. Thursday, July 15. Debbi Muche has been crafting handmade cards for years, and will share tips and tricks, and how and easy cardmaking and paper crafting can be. Materials are provided. No experience necessary. Adults only, space is limited to 10 participants, so register early at mayville.lib.wi.us or call 920-387-7910 or email maylib@monarchlibraries.org. Summer Reading is now available for adults and teens

