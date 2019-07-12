Hands-on (and eyes on) science at library

Payton Johnson and Mason Kohl look at objects with magnifying glasses at the Portage Public Library on July 3. Preschoolers have had lots of opportunities this summer for hands-on fun with science at the library. After the preschoolers examined rocks, seeds, and other items from nature last week, they discovered how their faces changed under the glass.
