Hankel awarded $500 scholarship

On Jan. 9, the Endeavor Volunteer Fire Department Inc presented Kimberly Hankel with the 2022 Larry Millard Memorial Scholarship award for $500.
The scholarship is in memory of firefighter Larry Millard who was killed in the line of duty while working at a traffic incident on Highway 39 in December 2015. The award is given to a graduating senior of Portage High School who is pursuing a career in fire, EMS, law enforcement or the health care field.
Hankel is a 2022 graduate and is pursuing a career in health sciences.