 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hankel awarded $500 scholarship

  • 0
Hankel awarded $500 scholarship

On Jan. 9, the Endeavor Volunteer Fire Department Inc presented Kimberly Hankel with the 2022 Larry Millard Memorial Scholarship award for $500.

 MIKE BOURDEAU

On Jan. 9, the Endeavor Volunteer Fire Department Inc presented Kimberly Hankel with the 2022 Larry Millard Memorial Scholarship award for $500.

The scholarship is in memory of firefighter Larry Millard who was killed in the line of duty while working at a traffic incident on Highway 39 in December 2015. The award is given to a graduating senior of Portage High School who is pursuing a career in fire, EMS, law enforcement or the health care field.

Hankel is a 2022 graduate and is pursuing a career in health sciences.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PETS OF WEEK: Chloe and Hilton

PETS OF WEEK: Chloe and Hilton

Chloe is a 5-year-old large mixed breed dog, surrendered when her owner moved and was not able to take her. She’s a gentle giant, a sweet girl…

Tribute band to perform

Tribute band to perform

The Four C Notes, the Midwest’s only tribute recreating the iconic sounds of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, will perform at 2 p.m. Saturd…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News