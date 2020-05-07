Hannan, Gentz join Wells Fargo Advisors
Hannan, Gentz join Wells Fargo Advisors

Brian Hannan and Barbara Gentz have joined the Beaver Dam branch of Wells Fargo Advisors as vice president-investments and senior client associate, respectively, according to a May 1 press release. Prior to joining Wells Fargo Advisors, they both worked for JPMorgan Chase Bank.

Hannan has 15 years of experience in the financial services industry, most recently as a financial advisor in the Beaver Dam and Watertown branches of JPMorgan Chase Bank. He was raised in Beaver Dam and received his finance degree from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.

With 20 years of financial services industry experience, Gentz most recently served as the manager of the Beaver Dam branch of JPMorgan Chase Bank.

For more information, visit wellsfargoadvisors.com.

Barbara Gentz

Gentz
Brian Hannan

Hannan
