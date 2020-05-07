Hannan, Gentz join Wells Fargo Advisors

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Brian Hannan and Barbara Gentz have joined the Beaver Dam branch of Wells Fargo Advisors as vice president-investments and senior client associate, respectively, according to a May 1 press release. Prior to joining Wells Fargo Advisors, they both worked for JPMorgan Chase Bank.

Hannan has 15 years of experience in the financial services industry, most recently as a financial advisor in the Beaver Dam and Watertown branches of JPMorgan Chase Bank. He was raised in Beaver Dam and received his finance degree from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.

With 20 years of financial services industry experience, Gentz most recently served as the manager of the Beaver Dam branch of JPMorgan Chase Bank.

For more information, visit wellsfargoadvisors.com.