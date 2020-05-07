Hannan, Gentz join Wells Fargo Advisors

Brian Hannan and Barbara Gentz have joined the Beaver Dam branch of Wells Fargo Advisors as vice president-investments and senior client associate, respectively, according to a May 1 press release. Prior to joining Wells Fargo Advisors, they both worked for JPMorgan Chase Bank.
Hannan has 15 years of experience in the financial services industry, most recently as a financial advisor in the Beaver Dam and Watertown branches of JPMorgan Chase Bank. He was raised in Beaver Dam and received his finance degree from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
With 20 years of financial services industry experience, Gentz most recently served as the manager of the Beaver Dam branch of JPMorgan Chase Bank.
For more information, visit wellsfargoadvisors.com.
