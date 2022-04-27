 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Harp recital planned for May 1

  • 0
Harp recital planned for May 1

Jordan Key performs a harp recital during the holidays.

 JORDAN KEY/Contributed

Jordan Key will perform a solo harp recital at 5 p.m. May 1 at United Presbyterian Church, 730 Cedar St., Wisconsin Dells, sharing works by Franz Liszt, Marcel Grandjany, Louis Spohr, and Gabriel Faure. Key is a sophomore harp performance and biochemistry student at the University of Michigan, where she studies with Professor Joan Holland.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marriage licenses

Applications for marriage licenses by Karen J. Gibson, Dodge County Clerk:

PETS OF WEEK: Rocco and Narnia

PETS OF WEEK: Rocco and Narnia

Rocco is almost 3-years-old, a terrier/American pit bull mix surrendered because his owners could no longer keep him. He is friendly, greets y…

Ballweg holds listening sessions

Ballweg holds listening sessions

Sen. Joan Ballweg (R-Markesan) will host spring listening sessions throughout the 14th Senate District. Everyone is welcome to attend and shar…

PETS OF WEEK: Diana and Momma Cat

PETS OF WEEK: Diana and Momma Cat

Diana is a 4-year-old mixed breed and such a sweet girl. She loves people, attention, getting belly rubs and would like to spend quality time …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News