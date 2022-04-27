Jordan Key will perform a solo harp recital at 5 p.m. May 1 at United Presbyterian Church, 730 Cedar St., Wisconsin Dells, sharing works by Franz Liszt, Marcel Grandjany, Louis Spohr, and Gabriel Faure. Key is a sophomore harp performance and biochemistry student at the University of Michigan, where she studies with Professor Joan Holland.
Harp recital planned for May 1
