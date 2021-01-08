Hart performs live in virtual concert

“The human voice is such wonderfully complex instrument. So often, words can fail to portray the whole meaning or idea you are trying to get across, but in song you can convey more emotion and add more depth and dimension to the written word,” said Hart. And he does just that with a voice and songs that earned two Madison Area Music Association awards in 2011, one for best male vocalist and the other for best Folk/Americana album. He won the Overture Rising Stars competition in 2014 and was selected as a finalist in the 2015 NewSong songwriting competition. His latest project, Lost Lakes, is turning heads both locally and nationally.