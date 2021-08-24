 Skip to main content
Hartford Holstein wins fair award
A red and white Holstein owned by Mary Gundrum of Hartford, won the 2021 Dodge County Holstein Futurity on Aug. 21. From left, Dodge County Fairest of the Fair Alexis Luedtke; Wisconsin Holstein Princess attendant Emily Stumpf; Marybee Absolute Lovin-Red; Mary Gundrum; Wisconsin Holstein Princess Zoe Ertle; and Judge Eddie Bue, Milksource Genetics of Kaukauna.

 DORI LICHTY/Contributed

JUNEAU — Marybee Absolute Lovin-Red, owned and exhibited by Mary Gundrum of Marybee Holsteins in Hartford, won the annual Dodge County Holstein Futurity held Aug. 21 at the Dodge County Fair in Beaver Dam.

The futurity is an event for Holstein breeders in the Dodge County area to introduce the dairy industry to the public. Exhibitors enter animals as calves and show the same animals as 2-year-olds, after they’ve had their first calf. Exhibitors parade their cows wearing formal attire.

Nehls-Valley Holsteins of Hustisford, picked up second- and third-place with Nehls-Valley AW Limited-Red and Nehls-Valley Sidekick Sisco, respectively. Limited-Red also one “best udder.”

Sam Pitterle of Watertown, was first-place junior with Smith-Crest Dback Vixen-ET, and Ian Spoke of Waterloo, was second-place junior with Northcrest Toohot 3318. Pitterle was best-dressed female, Treyton Hildebrandt of Hustisford, was best-dressed male and Hildebrandt Family Farm of Hustisford, was named best-dressed group.

Dodge County businesses provide monetary donations to sponsor the futurity.

