Hartje recognized as a 2022 Senate Scholar

MADISON - State Sen. Howard Marklein (R-Spring Green) recognized Connor Hartje, a junior at Mauston High School, for successfully completing the 2022 Senate Scholar Program. Hartje is the only Senate Scholar from the 17th Senate District selected for the program for 2022.
“I am very proud of Connor’s representation on behalf of the residents of the 17th Senate District as one of the 2022 Senate Scholars,” Marklein said. “This program exposes high schoolers to Wisconsin government in a unique way that will hopefully encourage civic involvement in the future. I appreciate Connor’s interest and dedication to learning more about his state government.”
The Senate Scholar program is a weeklong, intensive civics education program at the State Capitol for high school juniors and seniors. Hartje met with legislative support agencies, legislative staff, the Governor’s staff, a Supreme Court Justice, the media, lobbyists and University of Wisconsin-Madison faculty members. Hartje also participated in the legislative floor session on Jan. 25, culminating in a Senate Scholar committee hearing.