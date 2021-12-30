Hartl retires from fire department

After more than 26 years of public service to the community of Beaver Dam, Capt. Paul Hartl of the Beaver Dam Fire Department will retire on Thursday, Jan. 6.

Hartl joined BDFD as a paid-on-call firefighter in 1995 and was promoted to the rank of paid-on-call lieutenant in 2000. In 2004, Hartl was hired as a career firefighter and was promoted to the rank of captain in 2010.

Hartl was one of the first members of the department to obtain his paramedic licensure, played a pivotal role in the department’s Emergency Medical Services program, and served as its director since 2010. He also has served the greater Dodge County area through his service on the Dodge County EMS Association and as chair of the Moraine Park Technical College Fire/EMS Advisory Board.

Family, friends, and colleagues are invited to help celebrate his retirement at noon Thursday at the Beaver Dam Fire Department, 205 S. Lincoln Ave.