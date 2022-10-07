 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HARTWIG, NEWEST MEMBER OF OPTIMISTS

On Oct. 5, Stephanie Hartwig, is inducted as the Sauk Prairie Optimist Club's newest member, by Optimist Lt. Gov. Fred Dorn. From left, Dorn, Hartwig, president Ellen Paul. The Club meets at 7 a.m. the first and third Wednesdays of the month and noon on the fifth Wednesday at the Jaybird Cafe and Spirits in Prairie du Sac. All are welcome to attend.

 ELLEN PAUL

