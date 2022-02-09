 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HARTZHEIM JOINS BD AM KIWANIS

  0
Beaver Dam AM Kiwanis President Tom Higgins, right, welcomes new member Kristine Hartzheim to the club on Feb. 2. AM Kiwanis meets at 6”30 a.m. weekly at Sunview Restaurant, Beaver Dam, and welcomes anyone interested in joining a service organization.

 RUTH MACK/Contributed

