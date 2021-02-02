 Skip to main content
Hasheider named Optimist student of the month
Hasheider named Optimist student of the month

Elizabeth “Libby” Hasheider, a senior at Sauk Prairie High School and daughter of Josh and Jennifer Hasheider, was named the Sauk Prairie Optimist Club January Student of the Month at its Jan. 20 Zoom meeting.

She serves as FFA president who competed in the FFA Creed Speaking Contest where she placed in the top 20 in the nation. She was a four-year member of the softball team and manager of basketball. Her intentions are to attend University of Wisconsin-River Falls double majoring in agriculture education and agriculture science with an emphasis on animal nutrition.

Elizabeth Hasheider

Hasheider
