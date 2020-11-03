Hazard Mitigation Plan available for review

JUNEAU — The Dodge County Office of Emergency Management, 124 West St., Juneau, has copies of the Hazard Mitigation Plan for review and public comment during business hours until Nov. 16. This plan update will serve as a roadmap that outlines potential cost-effective hazard mitigation activities, some of which might be available for future grant funding. The updated plan outlines the risks and vulnerabilities that the county faces from natural disaster and highlights mitigation strategies that might reduce future losses.