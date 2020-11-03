 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hazard Mitigation Plan available for review
0 comments

Hazard Mitigation Plan available for review

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

JUNEAU — The Dodge County Office of Emergency Management, 124 West St., Juneau, has copies of the Hazard Mitigation Plan for review and public comment during business hours until Nov. 16. This plan update will serve as a roadmap that outlines potential cost-effective hazard mitigation activities, some of which might be available for future grant funding. The updated plan outlines the risks and vulnerabilities that the county faces from natural disaster and highlights mitigation strategies that might reduce future losses.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News