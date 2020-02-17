Hazardous chemical reporting due March 1

Columbia County Local Emergency Planning Committee reminds business owners who handle, manufacture, or use hazardous chemicals that it's time to file inventory forms. The filing deadline for 2019 Hazardous Chemical Inventory is March 1.
Anyone with threshold quantities of hazardous chemicals or extremely hazardous substances, identified under the Superfund Title III, Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act are required to report. Facilities with reportable quantities, who have fewer than 10 full-time equivalent employees, are exempt from paying fees, but are still required to file reports.
You have free articles remaining.
Under EPCRA, a business, agency, facility, or manufacturer must report if it meets the following criteria, their inventory exceeds a threshold of 10,000 or more pounds of a hazardous chemical, or there is an extremely hazardous substance at or above the threshold planning quantity or 500 pounds - whichever is lower.
To file electronically, visit http://emergencymanagement.wi.gov. Proceed to EPCRA - WHOPRS and register online. An automated email message will confirm registration. A second email stating that an administrator has approved the account. File the report then print a remittance form for payment and the address where the payment should be sent. For more information, call Marie Darling Ellis at 608-742-4166 ext. 1309.
To file by mail, send to the Wisconsin Emergency Management, Facility Reporting Section, P.O. Box 7978, Madison, WI 53707-7978. Instructions on the forms will list where the fee payment and remittance forms are to be sent. The EPCRA forms are available at http://emergencymanagement.wi.gov.
Facilities that have not reported in the past and believe they now fall under the reporting requirement should contact the Wisconsin EPCRA Emergency Information Hotline at 608-242-3232 or Columbia County Emergency Management at 608-742-4166 ext. 1309 during normal business hours.