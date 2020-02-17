Hazardous chemical reporting due March 1

Columbia County Local Emergency Planning Committee reminds business owners who handle, manufacture, or use hazardous chemicals that it's time to file inventory forms. The filing deadline for 2019 Hazardous Chemical Inventory is March 1.

Anyone with threshold quantities of hazardous chemicals or extremely hazardous substances, identified under the Superfund Title III, Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act are required to report. Facilities with reportable quantities, who have fewer than 10 full-time equivalent employees, are exempt from paying fees, but are still required to file reports.

Under EPCRA, a business, agency, facility, or manufacturer must report if it meets the following criteria, their inventory exceeds a threshold of 10,000 or more pounds of a hazardous chemical, or there is an extremely hazardous substance at or above the threshold planning quantity or 500 pounds - whichever is lower.