Hazardous material collection planned
JUNEAU — Extension Dodge County will host a 2019 Clean Sweep Collection from 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 24 for Dodge County residents to dispose of hazardous waste at the Dodge County Highway Department Shop, N8856 Highway A, Beaver Dam.
Hazardous materials will be collected from households, $10 per vehicle; farms, free but pre-registration is required; and small businesses, but pre-registration is required, cost will be assessed. Pre-register by Aug. 16.
The collection allows resident to safely and legally dispose of unwanted pesticides, household products and chemicals in an environmentally safe method through a licensed hazardous waste facility. Hazardous wastes can usually be identified by products that contain any of the following words, caution, warning, danger, poison, toxic, ignitable or flammable, acid, corrosive or reactive.
Acceptable home workshop/garage materials include brake fluid, stripper, glues, thinner, varnish, lacquer, swimming pool chemicals, transmission fluid, carburetor cleaner, engine cleaner, contaminated fluids, lead based paint, gun cleaning fluid, turpentine. Household items accepted are air fresheners, floor polish, spot remover, oven cleaner, moth balls, silver polish, mercury thermometers, dry cleaning fluid, window cleaner, mildew cleaner, nail polish remover, furniture polish remover, fluorescent tubes, oil and metal-based paint. Mercury and lithium batteries are acceptable.
Acceptable damaged, cancelled, banned, or otherwise unwanted agricultural chemicals include 2, 4-D, DDT, 2, 4, 5-T, Silvex, fungicides, herbicides, insecticides, wood preservatives, Chlordane, rodent bait.
Items that will not be accepted include latex paint, human medical and biological wastes, radioactive materials like smoke detectors, explosives items like ammunition, and fireworks, alkaline batteries, used motor oil, fertilizer, anti-freeze, compressed gas cylinders, tires, pharmaceuticals, TVs and appliances.
Air dry liquid latex paint in the can by removing the lid. To speed up this process, mix with cement, plaster of Paris or kitty litter. Once dried, dispose of the dried paint/can with household garbage.
For more information, visit dodge.extension.wisc.edu or call 920-386-3790.
