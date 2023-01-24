 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HCE offers $1,000 scholarships

Columbia County Home and Community Education will award a $1,000 scholarship to two graduating high school seniors. Applicants must be a relative of a CCHACE member or a major in family living education, culinary arts, horticulture, agriculture, interior design, or fashion design. Application materials may be downloaded and printed from https://wahceinc.org/columbia-county-hce. The application deadline is April 1.

