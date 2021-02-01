 Skip to main content
HCE sponsors $500 scholarships
HCE sponsors $500 scholarships

Columbia County Home & Community Education will award a $500 scholarship to two graduating high school seniors. Applicants must be a child or grandchild of an HCE member. To apply, the student must be enrolled at an accredited college or vocational school. Qualified applicants can be average, serious, dedicated, all-around type students.

Application materials may be downloaded and printed from https://wahceinc.org/columbia-county-hce. Scroll down the page until you find the three links for the scholarship application.

The application deadline is April 1.

