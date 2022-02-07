 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HCE sponsors $500 scholarships

Columbia County Home and Community Education will award a $500 scholarship to two graduating high school seniors. Applicants must be a relative of a CCAHCE member or a major in family living education, culinary arts, horticulture, agriculture, interior design, or fashion design. Application materials may be downloaded and printed at https://wahceinc.org/columbia-county-hce. Scroll down the page to find the links for the scholarship application, which is due April 1.

