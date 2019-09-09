JUNEAU — Dodge County Association for Home and Community Education will host a learning session on human trafficking at 1 p.m. Thursday in the auditorium of the Dodge County Administration Building, 127 E. Oak St., Juneau.
Tracy Scheffler of 5-Stones Beaver Dam will speak. 5-Stones is committed to fighting this growing criminal industry through awareness, education, collaboration and networking. Attendees will learn how to make the community safe through knowledge and action.
For more information or to register, call 920-386-3790.
