HCE to host a day of learning

The Sauk County Association for Home and Community Education will host a day of learning from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 4 at the Sauk County Extension office in the West Square Building, 505 Broadway, Baraboo. Educational sessions, soup tasting contest, silent auction, bake sale, and vendors will be offered.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Class registration forms available at sauk.extension.wisc.edu. Featured guest speaker, Jane Govoni, will discuss how our thoughts can affect our future. Walk-ins are welcome but pre-registration for classes is recommended.

For more information, call Donna Ochsner at 608-574-2133. Brochures and registration forms are also available at the office, many county libraries, or from local HCE members.

The HCE organization works to promote literacy in preschool classes in the Sauk City, Baraboo, Lake Delton, and Reedsburg areas.