Health department offers radon test kits

The Sauk County Health Department offers radon kits for purchase at area locations. These short-term test kits determine the radon level over a 48-hour period and costs $10.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Radon is an invisible, odorless, naturally occurring, radioactive gas that seeps through the ground and the foundation of buildings. Exposure to radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the United States.

Radon test kits are available for purchase at:

Sauk County Health Department, West Square Building, 505 Broadway, Baraboo.

Lake Delton Village Offices, 50 Wisconsin Dells Parkway South, Wisconsin Dells.

Reedsburg City Hall, 134 S. Locust St., Reedsburg.

Spring Green Village Offices, 154 N. Lexington St., Spring Green.

Prairie Du Sac Village Office, 335 Galena St., Prairie du Sac.

Columbia County, call 608-355-3290 for postal delivery at $13.

The health department has multiple staff members trained in radon measurement and mitigation who are qualified to answer questions regarding radon. For more information, call 608-355-3290 or visit lowradon.org.