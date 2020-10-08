 Skip to main content
Health department provides Halloween guidance
Stay safe and healthy this Halloween season by avoiding large gatherings and close contact with people outside of the household.

Dodge County Public Health offers these ideas for celebrating more safely:

  • Hold virtual costume contests and parties. Dress up. Get online with friends and other families to celebrate and rate each other’s costumes.
  • Increase what you do at home to celebrate. Decorate where you live. Get the kids involved in making decorations. Bake Halloween-themed treats. Watch scary movies with your family, household, or as a group online.
  • If your community hosts trick-or-treating, do it more safely. Leave individual grab bags or paper cups filled with goodies outside the door for children to take. If possible, watch and wave to trick-or-treaters through a window. Or, leave Halloween treats outside the door where friends and loved ones live for a contact-free way of celebrating.
  • Visit or create a drive-through haunted house experience.

Avoid large outdoor gatherings such as parties, festivals, and parades; in-person indoor parties and celebrations; happy hours or socializing at bars; traditional trick-or-treating from neighbor to neighbor.

