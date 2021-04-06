Health departments advise continued use of masks

The Public Health Officers in the Southern Region of Wisconsin are issuing a Public Health COVID-19 Advisory asking citizens to continue the critical prevention measure of wearing a mask. Public Health Officers stress that individuals should wear masks or face coverings that cover their mouth and nose when around non-household members, following current State of Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance.

In general, this means masking when around others who are not fully vaccinated for COVID-19 or are of unknown vaccination status with few exceptions, see https://www.cdc.gov/.../vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html. It is important to note that businesses and schools can still require masks without a state order. For more information, visit cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/cloth-face-cover-guidance.html.