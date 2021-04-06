Health departments advise continued use of masks

The Public Health Officers in the Southern Region of Wisconsin are issuing a Public Health COVID-19 Advisory asking citizens to continue the critical prevention measure of wearing a mask. Public Health Officers stress that individuals should wear masks or face coverings that cover their mouth and nose when around non-household members, following current State of Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance.
In general, this means masking when around others who are not fully vaccinated for COVID-19 or are of unknown vaccination status with few exceptions, see https://www.cdc.gov/.../vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html. It is important to note that businesses and schools can still require masks without a state order. For more information, visit cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/cloth-face-cover-guidance.html.
“The overturning of the State masking order on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, by the State Supreme Court does not mean masking and social distancing are no longer important,” stated Debbie Siegenthaler, chairperson of the Southern Region’s Wisconsin Association of Local Health Departments and Boards. “We all want to be done with this pandemic, but we need to hang on a little longer. One important measure we can take is wearing a mask and we ask that residents continue until we can get a larger percentage of folks vaccinated,” said Siegenthaler.
Health Departments in southern Wisconsin issue this alert related to continued concerns with variant strains and surrounding states experiencing increasing case counts. As of March 31, all counties in the southern region are approaching or passed 30% of residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. View the interactive DHS data dashboard at dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine-data.htm.
It continues to be important that fully vaccinated people follow public health best practices in public spaces. This includes wearing a mask and physically distancing. Fully vaccinated people should also continue these practices when visiting unvaccinated people who are at an increased risk for severe COVID-19 disease. For more information, visit dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine-after.htm.
For more information on cases in the area, COVID-19 recommendations and information on how to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination, visit the local health department’s website or social media page.