 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Health Dept. encourages vaccination as variants emerge
0 Comments

Health Dept. encourages vaccination as variants emerge

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services released information about the newest COVID-19 variant of concern, variant B.1.617.2, also known as the Delta variant. This strain has been updated from a variant of interest, to now a variant of concern. Which happens when they show evidence of being more contagious, causing more severe illness, or are more difficult to treat using known therapies.

To date, 26 cases of the Delta variant have been identified in Wisconsin since April. According to recent data, researchers believe the Delta variant spreads more rapidly and easily than the original strain of SARS-CoV-2. It is not yet known if this variant has any impact on disease severity. The COVID-19 vaccines available have shown they provide at least some protection against the Delta variant.

As new variants emerge, it is essential to get vaccinated and continue public health practices to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Further mutations of the virus can be prevented as more people get vaccinated.

To find a vaccine location, visit vaccines.gov, or call 211 or 877-947-2211. For more about vaccine resources available, visit dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19.vaccine-get.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Gilbertson joins bank
Community

Gilbertson joins bank

Molly Gilbertson has joined the staff of National Exchange Bank & Trust as the operations manager at the Beaver Dam office, according to a…

Community

Biblical musical hosted in park

Faith Community Christian Reformed Church will host A Musical in the Park, “Broken and Beautiful,” by Koinonia 2021, at 7 p.m. Monday at the B…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News