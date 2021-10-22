Health insurance open enrollment assistance available

Open Enrollment through the health insurance Marketplace, or healthcare.gov, is Nov. 1-Jan. 15, 2022. Enroll in a new plan or change the current plan, search for lower-cost options or seek coverage through Medicaid, also called BadgerCare, at no cost.

Family Health La Clinica community health center provides free help with health insurance coverage through the Marketplace and Medicaid at 1-800-942-5330 x170. Their patient service navigators are all Certified Application Councilors who can help you explore your options for coverage with no cost and no commitment. They can help find plans and best prices, sign up for a new plan, or change current plan.

This free, local help is offered through Family Health La Clinica Wautoma, Friendship, Beaver Dam, Stevens Point, and Mauston. Appointments can be made in person and over the phone – no need to be a Family Health La Clinica patient.

Family Health La Clinica community health centers offer primary medical, dental, mental health, addiction services, and free application assistance to people of all ages and income levels. Medicaid - BadgerCare, Medicare, private insurance plans, and uninsured are accepted, with a sliding fee scale for services based on income. For more information, visit famhealth.com.