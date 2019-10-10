The Columbia County Health and Human Services office at 111 E. Mullett St., Portage, will be closed from 8 a.m. to noon Thursday, Oct. 17 for employees to receive training.
The Portage Meal Site will operate as regularly scheduled. Participants can enter through the Aging & Disability Resource Center entrance after 9 a.m. Senior transportation rides will continue without interruption. Regular business will resume when the building re-opens. Residents should contact law enforcement regarding urgent matters related to child abuse and neglect or public health emergencies that cannot wait until the department re-opens. For mental health emergencies and adults at risk, contact Northwest Connections at 888-552-6642.
For more information, call 608-742-9227.
