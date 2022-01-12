Healthy Soils Healthy Farms with Gabe Brown workshop set

Hosted in partnership by area producer led watershed protection groups, the Healthy Soils Healthy Farms with Gabe Brown workshop, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8 at the Baraboo Performing Arts Center, 323 Water St., Baraboo, will provide an opportunity to learn about the importance of soil health and practices that can be implemented to improve soil health and function on farm.

Brown is a renowned soil expert, pioneer of the current soil health movement, and owner and operator of Brown’s Ranch, a diversified 5,000-acre ranch and farm outside of Bismarck, North Dakota, that focuses on farming and ranching in nature’s image. He will discuss his holistic integration of grazing and no-till cropping systems and how this has regenerated the natural resources on the ranch without the use of synthetic fertilizers, pesticides, and fungicides. Local farmers will also share how they implement these practices in the area and what their producer led groups are doing.