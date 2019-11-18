Hannah Heider of Lodi, and Marin Stauffacher of Columbus, were selected as the 2019 Columbia County Wisconsin 4-H Key Award recipients on Oct. 27.
The 4-H Key Award is one of the highest recognitions a 4-H member can receive and honors a select group of 4-H participants annually, 2% of the county’s 4-H membership ages 14 and older. The youth recipients have demonstrated consistent growth in their 4-H involvement, developed and applied their leadership skills, and actively participated in their 4-H club and their community. Columbia County youth interested in this honor must apply for selection by completing a cover letter and a resume prior to completing an interview.
This year’s winners exemplify the goals and values of the Wisconsin 4-H Program. Both girls have completed 12 years of 4-H membership.
Heider, a Lodi High School senior and member of Lodi Challengers 4-H Club, has been actively involved in her 4-H club through project enrollment and leadership contributions as a 4-H club officer and a 4-H youth project leader. She has also completed her first year as a Columbia County 4-H Ambassador.
Stauffacher, a Beaver Dam High School senior and member of the South Columbus Willing Workers 4-H club, has been a 4-H club officer and a 4-H youth project leader. She has participated at the national level of 4-H as a delegate to the National 4-H Congress and the National 4-H Conference.
