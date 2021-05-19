 Skip to main content
Hellpap receives FFA award
Hellpap receives FFA award

Hellpap receives FFA award

Beth Hellpap Elementary and Intermediate School principal, left, received an appreciation award from the FFA Chapter sentinel, Faith Baerwolf on May 2.

 GLENDA CROOK/Contributed

The Columbus FFA Chapter hosted its annual awards banquet on May 2 on the front lawn at Columbus High school. The officer team presented awards to members for their achievements. An appreciation award was presented to Beth Hellpap the Columbus Elementary and Intermediate School principal for her efforts to promote the chapter’s virtual tours of the FFA members SAE projects to the third, fourth and fifth grade teachers.

